Telangana govt offers 25 pc discount on Land Regularisation Scheme fee

The LRS is a government initiative which aims to bring unapproved and illegal layouts into the formal planning system.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th April 2026 2:18 pm IST
Telangana government logo
Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has offered a 25 per cent tax discount on the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) fee, which will be valid from May 1 to July 31, 2026.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department issued orders regarding the concession. As per the order, those who had applied for LRS in 2020 can avail the offer. The government has offered a rebate to encourage the applicants to pay the pending amounts within the stipulated time.

The MA&UD has advised applicants to utilise the scheme within the deadline to avoid missing the benefit.

Subhan Bakery

The LRS is a government initiative which aims to bring unapproved and illegal layouts into the formal planning system. Regularisation ensures that plots get a legal status and makes them eligible for building permissions and to ensure smooth property transition.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th April 2026 2:18 pm IST

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