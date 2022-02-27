Telangana govt offers free admission to students returning from Ukraine

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to provide free accommodation to students returning to Hyderabad due to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has ordered chief secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure proper arrangements for students returning to the state. Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) official Twitter shared the order in a tweet and said, ” Free admission to Hyderabad for students arriving from Ukraine Chief Minister Shri KCR directed Chief Secretary Shri Somesh Kumar to make all arrangements for repatriation of Telangana students from Ukraine to Hyderabad.”

TRS working president, KT Rama Rao also put out a tweet and shared the news regarding the safe return of Telangana students to the Hyderabad airport. “Glad the first lot of students are back from Ukraine. Earlier today our MLA Prakash Goud Garu, GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj received them at Shamshabad Airport We are receiving multiple requests from parents & students. Will ensure all of them are attended to asap,” he tweeted.

MLA Prakash Goud and General Administration Vikas Raj received the student at the airport.

Earlier this week, the Telangana government said it would bear all the expenses to ensure the safe return of students from war-stricken Ukraine.

In a tweet addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, KTR wrote, “Humble appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine🙏 We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircraft & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest. (sic)”

The Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law throughout the country.

US President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack, pledges that the world will “hold Russia accountable”.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Putin to “stop troops from attacking Ukraine”. The crisis escalated after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine requested Moscow’s assistance.

Central European countries have condemned Russia’s attack and started preparations to receive potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine.

A curfew has been announced in Kyiv, as the Russian military forces approach the country’s capital.

Russian forces took over several parts of Ukraine with gunfire, ariel combat, and explosions being reported from various parts of the country.