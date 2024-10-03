Telangana govt offers Rs 25000 to Musi riverbed residents

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an additional financial aid of Rs 25,000 for residents of the Musi riverbed, along with the allocation of 2BHK homes as part of the Musi River Development Programme (MRDP). This new initiative, unveiled on Wednesday, aims to support the relocation and rehabilitation of families living along the river.

Previously, the government had only allocated 2BHK houses to each family. However, in a revised decision, officials stated that each family will now receive Rs 25,000 in addition to the housing. The Collectors of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts released a statement confirming the changes.

In the three districts, over 220 families have already been relocated from the Musi riverbed to their new 2BHK homes. In Hyderabad district alone, 174 families have moved into nearby housing in the past few days. Additionally, 33 families from Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 22 families from Rangareddy district have been shifted to 2BHK homes.

On Tuesday, authorities demolished the vacated homes of residents who had moved to the new housing, signaling the next phase of the MRDP. The government’s plan aims to both rehabilitate affected residents and continue efforts to develop the Musi riverfront.