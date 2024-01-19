Telangana: Govt offices face scrutiny over services of retired workers

Hyderabad: Around 1,049 retired government employees who are still working in the Telangana state draw a collective salary of nearly Rs 150 crore every month.

Among the identified employees, 179 work in the municipal department. The higher education department has 88 such employees, R&B has 81, the civil supplies department has 75, and the irrigation department has 70.

Chief secretary Shanti Kumari issued an order on Tuesday, seeking details about these people who have been working despite being retired. It seems that many retired workers have been working for as long as seven to eight years after the retirement.

The previous government hired a lot of retired workers by giving them more years to work. They increased the retirement age from 58 to 61. This made many lower-level workers miss chances to get promotions.