Telangana govt officials to submit caste survey report by Feb 2

Hyderabad: Telangana government officials are set to submit a report on last year’s caste survey by February 2.

According to officials release, the government employees shared this update with chief minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting. Noting that the survey has garnered national praise, CM has commended the officials for successfully conducting it.

The officials said a draft report on the survey is ready and a final one would be presented by February 2.

Caste survey

The Telangana government’s comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6. The survey encompasses 92,901 blocks, divided into 52,493 rural and 40,408 urban blocks. Officials report positive public participation, which has contributed to the survey’s momentum.

The survey aims to create a detailed and inclusive database to guide future policy-making and address the diverse needs of Telangana’s population.

(With inputs of PTI)