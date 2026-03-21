Telangana govt opens maize procurement centres after BRS pressure: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Saturday, March 21, claimed that the Congress government was compelled to open maize procurement centres across Telangana only after sustained pressure from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the recent Assembly session.

Speaking after inaugurating maize and sunflower procurement centres at the Siddipet Agricultural Market Yard, Harish Rao alleged that delays by the government had already caused significant losses to farmers.

‘Farmers forced to sell below MSP’

Rao stated that although the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize is fixed at Rs 2,400 per quintal, farmers were forced to sell their produce to middlemen at much lower prices ranging between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,700 due to the late opening of procurement centres.

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He alleged that nearly 20–25% of the maize produce had already been sold to middlemen, resulting in substantial financial losses for farmers.

“Had procurement centres been opened on time, farmers would have benefited fully from the MSP. The delay reflects the government’s negligence,” he said.

‘Procurement centres opened after Assembly pressure’

According to Rao, the government’s decision to open procurement centres came only after BRS raised the issue strongly in the Assembly.

“It is solely due to our struggle that procurement centres have now been opened across the state,” he claimed, adding that maize has been cultivated on nearly 10 lakh acres across Telangana.

He urged farmers to make full use of the centres to secure fair prices and avoid exploitation by middlemen.

Focus on sunflower cultivation

Rao also highlighted the growing importance of sunflower cultivation in the region. He noted that the MSP for sunflowers is Rs 7,721 per quintal and encouraged farmers to expand cultivation.

“Sunflower is a short-duration crop that offers good returns and is beneficial for crop rotation,” he said.

Kaleshwaram project boosts agriculture: Rao

The former minister credited the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project for transforming agriculture in Siddipet.

He said that Yasangi (rabi) cultivation in the constituency has increased from 8,000 acres to 80,000 acres, attributing the growth to the availability of irrigation water.

“Today, farmers are able to cultivate two crops a year irrespective of rainfall. The Kaleshwaram project has completely changed the agricultural landscape of this region,” Rao said.

Recalling the 2005 drought

Recalling the severe drought of 2005, Rao said the region once struggled with acute water and fodder shortages.

“To save livestock, we had to set up fodder centres in areas like Chinnakoduru, Rajagopalpet, and Nangunuru and transport nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of fodder from Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He added that areas which once depended on fodder centres are now producing two crops annually due to improved irrigation facilities.

Call to farmers

Rao advised farmers not to rely on middlemen and instead sell their produce through government procurement centres to ensure they receive the full MSP.

“Farmers should take advantage of these centres and secure rightful prices for their produce,” he said.