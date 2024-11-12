Telangana govt orders inquiry into attack on Vikarabad govt officials

Hyderabad: A high-level inquiry has been ordered on Tuesday, November 12, into the attack on the officials at Kondangal of Vikarabad district the previous day during the hearing for land acquisition for Pharma City Project.

On Monday, Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain, chairman Kodangal area development authority (KADA) Venkat Reddy had planned to meet the local villagers to see who could lose their lands for the proposed pharma company. The officials reached the village and were holding a meeting with people on the outskirts when some persons requested them to visit the village and meet the farmers there.

Soon after the government officials reached Lagcherla village, situation turned unruly. Villagers attacked the officials’ vehicle and chased them away.

Taking strong action, the Telangana government ordered the director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender and additional DGP (law and order) M M Bhagwat to conduct a high-level enquiry on the matter.

The ADG headed to Lagcherla village and neighbouring villages to enquire into the incident.

Also Read 55 detained over Pharma City protest in Telangana, internet suspended

On Monday night, 30 people were taken into custody who were allegedly part of the violent mob. They were shifted to Pargi police station and detained.

The police identified a local BRS party functionary Suresh, who is a follower of Patnam Narender Reddy, former MLA Kodangal, as the man who decoyed the Collector and KADA Chairman to visit the villages. Suresh went underground soon after the incident and four police teams are hunting for him.

Upon checking Suresh’s call details record (CDR) it was found he was in touch with Patnam Narender and made several calls. Police also found several calls made by Patnam Narender to top leaders of the BRS party when the Vikarabad district collector was in Kodangal.

Four cases were registered at Bomraspet police station in regard to the incident.