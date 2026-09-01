Telangana govt plans bureaucratic overhaul after SIR exercise

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing for a significant reshuffle of IAS officers later this month, with six to eight district collectors likely to be moved and a broader review of senior postings under way to fill vacancies and cut down on officers holding additional charges.

The exercise is being driven by several collectors completing two-year tenures in their districts, the need to fill key vacancies and concerns within the government over the performance of some officers, official sources told The Times of India.

Timing tied to SIR, Monsoon Session

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has completed an initial assessment and is expected to take a decision after the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls concludes, sources told TOI. Draft rolls have already been prepared and the final rolls are due to be published on October 19.

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The Assembly’s monsoon session, meanwhile, begins on September 7.

Among collectors who have completed or are nearing two years in their districts are Rajarshi Shah in Adilabad, B Satya Prasad in Jagtial, Ashish Sangwan in Kamareddy, Satya Sharada in Warangal, Rahul Sharma in Bhupalpally, Adarsh Surabhi in Wanaparthy and C Narayana Reddy in Rangareddy.

Narayana Reddy is being considered for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC), regarded as one of the state’s more significant postings. The government is said to be satisfied with his handling of land acquisition for major projects, including Future City, the greenfield expressway, industrial parks and the proposed bullet train corridor, and is keen to complete acquisition for these in the coming months.

Concerns over Revenue Department

Beyond the districts, the reshuffle is expected to address departmental vacancies. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are understood to be unhappy with Revenue Principal Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar over issues relating to Section 22A prohibited properties and what they see as inadequate monitoring of the matter, according to TOI.

Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania is likely to continue for now, though the government is concerned about the rising number of contempt cases involving financial matters.

Several officers holding multiple charges

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju continues to hold additional charge of the Industries and Commerce and Information Technology departments, with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu understood to be pressing for a full-time officer for both, TOI reported.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao is also serving as Secretary, Mines and Geology, while Special Chief Secretary M Dana Kishore is simultaneously handling Panchayat Raj and Rural Development along with the post of Secretary to the Governor. Kishore, due to retire in October, is likely to get an extension.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is also set to retire the same month. Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh is handling multiple assignments spanning flagship welfare schemes, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, tribal welfare and handlooms and textiles.

GHMC Commissioner likely to be moved

Should the government decide to hold elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, along with the Khammam and Warangal corporations, some civic administrators could also be moved. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, in the post since April 2025, is likely to be shifted in line with Election Commission norms.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, both appointed around six months ago, are expected to continue, as is Warangal Commissioner Venkanna, who took charge only a few months ago.