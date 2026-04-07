Telangana govt plans international-standard fruit market in Koheda: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to constructing a world-class fruit market at Koheda in Rangareddy district, equipped with modern infrastructure and international standards.

Rs 3,087 Cr DPR prepared

Speaking to the media at his residence on Monday, April 6, the minister said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the project with an estimated cost of Rs 3,087 crore.

He noted that the initiative is aimed at developing a comprehensive and modern fruit trading hub.

Allegations termed baseless

Tummala dismissed allegations made by BRS legislature party deputy leader T Harish Rao, calling them baseless. He clarified that there is no proposal to sell the land allocated for the fruit market and assured that the government will not take any decisions that go against farmers’ interests.

Land allocation and expansion

The minister explained that the Congress government had originally allocated 178.09 acres of land in 2011 (Survey Nos. 507/2 and 548/2) for the fruit market in Koheda. However, he alleged that the previous BRS government did not undertake any development.

After coming to power, the current government in Telangana under chief minister Revanth Reddy has moved forward with plans to develop the market to international standards, he added.

In addition to the existing land, the Cabinet on February 23 approved the transfer of 239 acres (Survey No. 167/1) to the Marketing Department.

Also Read BRS alleges Koheda fruit market land worth Rs 3,000 crore under threat

Two separate market facilities planned

Tummala stated that construction work will begin soon. He added that infrastructure will also be developed in the land allocated to TGIIC to facilitate international exports.

The project will function as two distinct market systems, with wholesale trade continuing under the Gaddiannaram Market Committee, while a separate facility will cater specifically to national and international exports.

Focus on farmers and exports

The minister emphasised that the initiative is designed to strengthen agricultural marketing and create better opportunities for farmers, while also boosting export potential through improved infrastructure.