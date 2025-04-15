Telangana govt plans to fill 20,000 vacancies post SC categorisation

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government passing the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act 2025, the way has been cleared for the state government to issue new job notifications.

According to reports, the state government plans to issue notifications to fill 20,000 posts in various departments by the end of this month.

The state government had previously issued a job calendar to fill government vacancies for 2024-25. In light of the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC categorisation/sub-classification, the state government had decided not to issue any new job notifications until an act was passed in the Telangana Assembly to that effect.

With the act passing during the Telangana Assembly budget session last month and receiving the governor’s assent, it came into effect on April 14.

As per government sources, higher officials will soon assess how many vacancies need to be filled and how many job notifications should be issued.

Officials estimate there are around 10,000 vacant posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and the health department. Of these, reports indicate there are approximately 5,000 posts in the health department, including lab technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, and others. Additionally, there are around 2,000 to 3,000 vacancies in engineering.

The state government is also working to identify posts in the Group-1 and Group-4 categories, as well as within the police department, to issue notifications for these roles.

A significant number of vacancies have also been identified in Gurukul and government schools, which the state government is considering filling.