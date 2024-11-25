Telangana govt promotes EVs to tackle urban pollution: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the state’s commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) as a solution to rising urban pollution.

Speaking at the launch of the E-Raja L5 Electric Auto by Rap Eco Motors at the Administrative Staff College of India, Reddy stressed the urgency of addressing pollution’s impact on health, economy, and the environment.

The Telangana government offers a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses, valid until December 2026. Special incentives are provided for electric buses operated by TSRTC and private companies.

Reddy warned of rising respiratory diseases and reduced life expectancy due to pollution and urged swift action to avoid an environmental crisis like in Delhi. He called for collaboration between public and private sectors to make EVs affordable and accessible.

Rap Eco Motors CEO Lt. R. Balakrishnan praised Telangana’s supportive policies, highlighting the E-Raja’s dual use as a passenger auto and pickup van, certified by NATRAX. The initiative aligns with India’s push for green mobility.