Telangana govt provides 89 2BHK houses to SC, ST victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 18, distributed 89 double-bedroom houses to people from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities who faced grave crimes.

This was the second phase of the rehabilitation programme for SC and ST people who are victims of grave crimes. The flats were distributed in the Naredmet area under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. The program was presided over by Telangana Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

According to a report by The Hindu, in July 2025, 65 people were allotted flats as part of the rehabilitation programme.

Allotment of flats

The allotment of flats was done based on a detailed report on SC and ST victims who faced cases of rape and murder in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate from 2014 to 2025.

Also Read Ahead of SSC exams, Telangana schools asked to categorise students

Out of the 235 victims identified, the most vulnerable victims were shortlisted based on socio-economic indicators and the severity of trauma suffered.

Officials stated that victim compensation, particularly for vulnerable communities, plays a crucial role in restoring social standing and dignity.

During investigations, police officers often witness the severe socio-economic and psychological distress endured by victims. Apart from filing charge sheets and ensuring prosecution, emphasis is laid on holistic rehabilitation, including financial support, employment support, and housing to help victims rebuild their lives with security.

Officials said that housing support restores identity apart from providing shelter and offers psychological stability. It also helps in the reintegration of victims into mainstream society.

After the verification process, the proposals were formally approved by the district collector. A stakeholder meeting was subsequently convened to finalise eligible beneficiaries and forward recommendations for allotment of the houses.