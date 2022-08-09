Telangana govt recognised for best Ease of Doing Business by ET

Hyderabad: The DigiTech Conclave 2022 (3rd edition) hosted by Economic Times announced the felicitation of the Government of Telangana in New Delhi on August 25, 2022.

“It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that we have decided to felicitate the Government of Telangana for Best EoDB/implementation of Business Reform Action Plan and MeeSeva portal,” said Mr. T Radhakrishna, Editor, ETGovernment, in a letter to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Celebrating India’s Digital Journey @ 75, the Economic Times is all set to bring together India’s top policymakers, and technology leaders face-to-face on the ground, at the DigiTech Conclave 2022. The Conclave is supported by NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the government of India, along with the Embassy of Israel, and Embassy of Sweden.

As part of the conclave, ETGovernment with the help of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the Knowledge Partner has done extensive research to felicitate the state governments and their leadership for their adherence to the best practices for good governance and undertaking exemplary work around digital service delivery, a press note said.

All felicitation categories are based on reports released by various departments/ministries within the central government, ET informed.

IT and Industries Minister KTR stated that this was a testimony to the efforts of Government of Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR. He also added that Telangana has constantly been ranking on top in EoDB.

He thanked the Economic Times for extensively studying and recognising the works of the state government.