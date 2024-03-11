Telangana govt reduces Muslim employees’ work hours for Ramzan

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2024 1:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted permission for Muslim government employees to leave offices or schools an hour early during Ramzan, applicable from March 12 to April 11, 2024.

It is applicable to contract, outsourcing, boards, and Public Sector employees.

Telangana govt employees can leave at 4 PM during Ramzan

Throughout the holy month of Ramzan, they are allowed to leave offices or schools at 4 pm.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Telangana, Santhi Kumari.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting today at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The meeting will be held at Hussaini Building, Muazzam Jahi Market, under the supervision of Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan.

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, or 24603597.

