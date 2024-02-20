Meeting held for smooth conduct of Ramzan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, a meeting was convened yesterday for the smooth conduct of the holy month in Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, advisor to the government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, and others.

Principal Secretary, Hyderabad Collect attend meeting

The meeting, held at the Secretariat, was also attended by officials including Principal Secretary Omer Jaleel, Hyderabad Collector, GHMC Mayor, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, and others.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to concerned departments for the smooth conduct of Ramzan in Hyderabad.

Ramzan in Hyderabad

The holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad and other Indian cities is set to begin in March. Although the exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent, it is likely to commence on March 11.

The duration of fasting hours varies from country to country, usually ranging between 12 to 18 hours. In India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and other Middle East countries, the duration of the fast during Ramzan is 14 hours.

The duration of the Ramzan month can be either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Crescent. On the first day of Shawwal, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.