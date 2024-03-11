Watch: Hyderabad’s Charminar market ready for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, the market near Hyderabad’s historic Charminar is ready to handle the rise in the number of shoppers.

During the holy month, many people visit the market for shopping and enjoying lip-smacking food, etc.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting today at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The meeting will take place at Hussaini Building, Muazzam Jahi Market, under the supervision of Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan.

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, or 24603597.

Charminar market, other places in Hyderabad get ready for Ramzan

Ahead of the announcement, not only the market near Charminar but also various other places including restaurants, eateries, shopping malls etc in Hyderabad get ready to handle influx of shoppers during Ramzan.

Almost all restaurants in Hyderabad are ready with special menus for ‘Sehri’ and haleem.

Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Yesterday, the crescent moon was sighted in Hawtat Sudair in Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of the holy month in the Middle East country.

The Saudi Supreme Court announced that Monday, March 11, will be the first day of Ramzan.

The determination of the starting date relies on both lunar calculations and physical sightings of the new moon.

Fasting during Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all healthy adult Muslims.