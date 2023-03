Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders permitting all Muslim government employees/contract/out sourcing/boards/ public sector employees to leave offices/schools early by an hour during the month of Ramzan to offer prayers.

The orders will be in force from 23 March to 23 April.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Telangana, Santhi Kumari following a representation made by TS – MS Central Association Hyderabad.