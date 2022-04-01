Telangana govt reduces work hours for Muslims during Ramzan

Hyderabad: As the month of Ramzan approaches, the state government on Friday announced shorter working hours for Muslims employed in government services.

Working hours for Muslim employees have been shortened by an hour from 5 pm to 4 pm to relieve those fasting to perform necessary rituals, ie; break their fasts, between April 3 and May 2.

The order signed by state chief secretary Somesh Kumar added that Muslims will be granted an hour’s permission during the period “except when their presence is required to exigencies of services”.