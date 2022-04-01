Telangana govt reduces work hours for Muslims during Ramzan

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st April 2022 2:28 pm IST
When will be the first day of Ramzan 2022?
Ramzan is the month-long fast observed by Muslims around the world.

Hyderabad: As the month of Ramzan approaches, the state government on Friday announced shorter working hours for Muslims employed in government services.

Working hours for Muslim employees have been shortened by an hour from 5 pm to 4 pm to relieve those fasting to perform necessary rituals, ie; break their fasts, between April 3 and May 2.

The order signed by state chief secretary Somesh Kumar added that Muslims will be granted an hour’s permission during the period “except when their presence is required to exigencies of services”.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button