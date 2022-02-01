Telangana Govt releases 88 crores for development works in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs 88 crore for the development works in Nalgonda district, which includes road widening and beautification of junctions.

During a meeting held on Monday, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao requested the district authorities to focus on the creation of civic amenities and the infrastructure required for the future requirements of the town.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/cm-kcr-assures-rs-100-cr-for-nalgondas-progress-2250082/

This is the list of individual allocations:

Rs 18 crore has been allotted to widening of the existing four-lane road to a six-lane one from the DEO office to the Collectorate along with the Central median, central lighting in Nalgonda Municipality.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated to widening of Miryalaguda Road from Collectorate to Keshrajpally to a four lane road along with central median, central lighting in Nalgonda Municipality.

Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to widen the existing Devarakonda double lane road from Sagar junction to kathalguda along with central median and central lighting in Nalgonda Municipality.

Rs 4 crore for beautification of junctions in the town.

Rs 46 crore for the development of balance roads from Vivekananda statue to Clock tower junction and from Clock tower junction to Pedda Banda junction via RTC bus stand in Nalgonda town including uncovered works from Marriguda to Vivekananda Statue.

The District collector said that works will commence immediately once the tenders have been finalized.