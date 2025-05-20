Telangana govt releases funds for Indiramma houses every Monday

Hyderabad: Despite financial challenges, the Telangana government continues to release funds regularly for the construction of Indiramma houses, said Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

On Monday, the government released Rs.16.07 crore for 1,383 houses with completed basements and 224 houses with completed walls. So far, a total of Rs.53.64 crore has been disbursed to 5,364 beneficiaries whose houses have reached various construction stages. The Minister reviewed the payment progress with officials during a Zoom meeting.

Under the pilot phase of the Indiramma House Scheme, 47,335 houses have been sanctioned. Of these, construction has started on 20,104 houses. This includes 5,140 houses with basements completed, 300 with walls completed, and 10 with slabs completed.

The Minister said that payments are being made directly to beneficiaries in four installments, with no middlemen involved. The payment breakdown is:

Rs.1 lakh after basement completion

Rs.1.25 lakh after wall construction

Rs.1.75 lakh after slab completion

Rs.1 lakh after full completion of the house

Minister Ponguleti also urged officials to speed up construction work before the rainy season begins.