Telangana govt releases motivational song for civil service aspirants

Hyderabad: Telangana Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Saturday, April 24, released a BC Study Circle theme song at his quarters for civil service aspirants.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam said that apart from financial assistance, the Rajiv Abhaya Hastham initiative provides quality training to help candidates from Telangana secure top ranks in the civil services.

“At least 100 students appearing for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled on May 24 are receiving special coaching classes at the BC Study Circle,” he said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Releases BC Study Circle Theme Song at Minister Quarters



Telangana Minister @Ponnam_INC released the BC Study Circle theme song at the Minister Quarters, aimed at motivating aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, particularly Civil Services.… pic.twitter.com/RxLXvc32hW — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 25, 2026

The theme song was produced under the supervision of BC Study Circle Director Mamidi Harikrishna to boost student confidence.

He highlighted that the BC Study Circle is actively providing training for Civil Services, Group services, and other competitive examinations to unemployed youth.

He asked aspirants to work hard and not miss the opportunity to become future administrators of Telangana.