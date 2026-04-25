Telangana govt releases motivational song for civil service aspirants

"At least 100 students appearing for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled on May 24 are receiving special coaching classes at the BC Study Circle," Prabhakar said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 4:53 pm IST
Ponnam Prabhakar interacts with students virtually
Ponnam Prabhakar interacts with students virtually

Hyderabad: Telangana Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Saturday, April 24, released a BC Study Circle theme song at his quarters for civil service aspirants.

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam said that apart from financial assistance, the Rajiv Abhaya Hastham initiative provides quality training to help candidates from Telangana secure top ranks in the civil services.

“At least 100 students appearing for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled on May 24 are receiving special coaching classes at the BC Study Circle,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

The theme song was produced under the supervision of BC Study Circle Director Mamidi Harikrishna to boost student confidence.

He highlighted that the BC Study Circle is actively providing training for Civil Services, Group services, and other competitive examinations to unemployed youth.

He asked aspirants to work hard and not miss the opportunity to become future administrators of Telangana.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 4:53 pm IST

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