Telangana govt releases Rs 100 cr for pending bills of small contractors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Finance Department has issued orders releasing Rs 100 crore towards pending bills of small contractors.

The funds have been sanctioned for contractors who previously executed development works and submitted bills below Rs 10 lakh.

Most of these bills belong to contractors involved in construction and repair works of roads and bridges across the state.

Leaders of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Telangana Chapter chairman U Surender and vice chairman DVN Reddy expressed gratitude to chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday for clearing the pending payments.

“The release of bills has provided much-needed relief to the contracting community. We thank the government for its continuous support to the construction sector,” they said in a statement.