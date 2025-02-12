Telangana govt releases Rs 1,230 cr for third phase of Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Rs 1,230.98 crore funds under Rythu Bharosa for approximately 9.56 lakh farmers with up to 3 acres of land, says Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday, January 12.

He further added that Rs 1,230.98 crore has been credited to 9,56,422 farmers with up to 3 acres of land under the third phase of Rythu Bharosa. According to reports, So far, Rs 3,487.82 crore has been disbursed to 44.82 lakh farmers, covering 58.13 lakh acres. Additionally, Rs 38.34 crore has been credited to 56,898 farmers whose records were recently updated.

Since January 26, the scheme has been implemented in three phases, covering one village per mandal in each phase. The first phase reportedly saw Rs 557.54 crore distributed to 17.03 lakh farmers for 9.29 lakh acres, while the second phase credited Rs 1,091.95 crore to 13.23 lakh farmers for 18.19 lakh acres.

Rythu Bharosa, other new social welfare policies in Telangana

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy released new social welfare policies in the state, including the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa Scheme, Indiramma Indlu Housing Scheme and new ration cards.

The Rythu Bharosa will assist landowning farmers and the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa Scheme will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 12,000 for landless farmers of Telangana.

Indiramma Indlu will provide financial assistance to eligible families of the economically weaker sections (EWS) category to construct new houses on plots they own.

These financial assistance packages are in addition to the farm loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh which will be provided to the farmers of Telangana.