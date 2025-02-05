Telangana: Rythu Bharosa fund transfer to farmers begins

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Tummula Nageswar Rao announced that the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance amounts will be disbursed to farmers’ bank accounts beginning Wednesday, February 5.

The minister said 17.03 lakh farmers who own farming lands under one acre will receive the monetary benefit in the first phase.

The Rythu Bharosa amount will be released to Telangana farmers in two instalments of Rs 6,000 per acre of cultivable land. The implementation of the Congress party’s election promise, however, was to provide assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre, which was revised to Rs 12,000, after coming into power, owing to the state government’s financial burden.

The Rythu Bharosa financial assistance was distributed in 563 villages (one village in each mandal) in Telangana as a pilot project on January 26. The assistance will now be released to all villages with first preference given to farmers owning smaller lands.

Rythu Bharosa, other new social welfare policies in Telangana

On Republic Day, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy released new social welfare policies in the state, including the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa Scheme, Indiramma Indlu Housing Scheme and new ration cards.

The Rythu Bharosa will assist landowning farmers and the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa Scheme will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 12,000 for landless farmers of Telangana.

Indiramma Indlu will provide financial assistance to eligible families of the economically weaker sections (EWS) category to construct new houses on plots they own.

These financial assistance packages are in addition to the farm loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh which will be provided to the farmers of Telangana.