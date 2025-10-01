Telangana govt releases Rs 325 cr for local body elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Panchayat Raj Department has released Rs 325 crore for the conduct of the upcoming local body elections.

Of this, Rs 150 crore will be spent on conducting ZPTC and MPTC polls, while Rs 175 crore is allocated for elections of sarpanches and ward members in gram panchayats.

The funds will cover expenditure on election material, vehicle hire, travel allowances, office management, and training activities.

Also Read Telangana rural local body elections to be held in five phases in Oct-Nov

Tahsildars to be nodal officers

The State Election Commission has also instructed district collectors to appoint tahsildars as nodal officers to ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The tahsildars must monitor code enforcement in their respective mandals on a daily basis and submit reports to district-level officers and additional collectors.

The commission warned that disciplinary action would be taken against tahsildars found negligent in enforcing election rules.