Telangana govt removes reservation for AP students in UG, PG courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the removal of reservation for students from Andhra Pradesh in undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses, including engineering, starting from the upcoming academic year.

This decision marks the conclusion of the 10-year common admission period mandated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

As a result, the admissions landscape in Telangana colleges is set to undergo significant changes.

The new policy reserves 85% of seats for students classified as locals under the Osmania University (OU) region, which covers Telangana.

The remaining 15% of seats, previously reserved for students from Andhra Pradesh (from Andhra University and Sri Venkateswara University regions), will now fall under the unreserved category.

This shift aims to prioritize local students while also providing opportunities for other eligible candidates.

Eligibility for the unreserved category seats includes several criteria. Students who have resided in Telangana for at least 10 years, excluding periods of study outside the state, are eligible.

Additionally, students whose parents have resided in Telangana for 10 years, excluding employment periods outside the state, can also claim these seats.

Furthermore, children of employees working with the state or central government, public sector corporations, local bodies, universities, or quasi-public institutions within Telangana are eligible.

Spouses of employees working in similar roles within the state can also claim seats under the unreserved quota.