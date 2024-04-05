Telangana govt reschedules classes I to IX exams

Hyderabad: The State government announced a third rescheduling of the Summative Assessment – II (SA-II) exams for Classes I to IX on Thursday. Originally scheduled from April 8 to 20, the exams will now take place from April 15 to 22.

This latest change marks the third adjustment to the exam timetable since the initial schedule was issued on March 11, setting the exams from April 8 to 18, in alignment with the academic calendar for 2023-24. However, on April 1, the timetable was revised again, extending the exams until April 20.

Just three days later, a fresh timetable was released by the government. According to official sources, the revision came after concerns were raised about exams coinciding with festivals. “The timetable has been rescheduled based on directives from higher authorities,” sources stated.

Under the new schedule, exams will conclude on April 22, with result declaration and parent meetings set for April 23. Following this, schools will observe summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, with classes resuming on June 12.