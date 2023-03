Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Gurukul Vidyalaya has invited applications for admissions to the Intermediate first year for the academic year 2023-24.

There are 35 Gurukul junior colleges run by the institute which can be opted for by the students who will be clearing out their class X exams in April 2023.

Students interested to join the residential institution can apply online on the website from March 31 to May 6, 2023.