Telangana govt sanctions 140 vehicles, DRF equipment for HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday, June 15, sanctioned 140 vehicles and DRF equipment to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The sanctioned items include 21 DRF trucks, two Innova Hy-cross vehicles, one Innova, 54 Scorpios for field teams, two troop carrier vans, two buses, 37 bikes and 21 units of DRF equipment.

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The move comes after the government granted additional powers to HYDRAA to undertake emergency operations for the monsoon season. This includes de-clogging of catch pits, dewatering during flooding, post-monsoon desilting, clearance of silt from roads, nala safety audits, traffic diversions and removal of obstructions to stormwater flow.

The agency has also expanded its jurisdiction, leading to an increase in the number of Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and Asset Protection Zones.

Commissioner AV Ranganath proposed that under the existing situation, the agency needed more fleet and equipment to meet operational demands.