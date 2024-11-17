Telangana govt sanctions 4696 houses for Mid Manair reservoir project oustees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, November 16, allotted 4696 houses to families displaced due to Mid Manair Reservoir with Rs 5 lakh under the Idiramma Indlu scheme.

As per officials from the Telangana Housing Corporation 10,683 displaced families in Rajanna Sircilla district have been provided sites in 12 villages, including hamlets.

Out of the total number of displaced families, 5,987 beneficiaries had constructed houses and the remaining 4,696 families appealed for sanction of houses under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.

The Rajanna Siricilla collector forwarded the same to the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited.

In turn, the corporation sent the proposal to the government for approval. Based on the proposal, the Telangana Housing Corporation has sanctioned the houses under Government Order 46.