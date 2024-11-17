Telangana: KTR questions Rahul Gandhi over ‘forcible’ land acquisition

The Sircilla MLA alleged that the Congress has been exploiting people of Telangana for years.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th November 2024 10:10 am IST
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president on Sunday, November 17 questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over ‘forcible’ land acquisition in Telangana.

Rubbishing Gandhi’s claims of supporting farmers, KTR asked, “Rahul Gandhi ji, what is the point of raising your voice against land acquisition and attacking Adani-Ambani when you have failed to stop land acquisition in Telangana?”

The Sircilla MLA alleged that the Congress has been exploiting people of Telangana for years. In a post on X, KTR criticised the he Congress government in the state for allowing Adani Group to open its cement factory at Ramannapet, while farmers in Kodangal continue to suffer.

“Is this a case of ‘I act like hitting, you act like crying’? Is there a secret pact behind this drama?” he questioned, raising doubts about possible business links between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and businessman Gautam Adani.

