Telangana govt sanctions Rs 14K crore tariff subsidy to TSTRANSCO

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, April 13, sanctioned Rs 14,000 crore to the Telangana Transmission Corporation Limited (TSTRANSCO) as tariff subsidy for the financial year 2026-27, according to a government order issued by the Energy Department.

The sanction covers subsidised power supply for agriculture and allied activities.

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The Telangana Power Distribution Companies (TGDISCOM) have been permitted to claim the subsidy in equal monthly instalments of about Rs 1,166.67 crore from April 2026 onwards, the order said.

The funds will be credited to the DISCOM pool account.