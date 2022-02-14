Telangana Govt schemes ideal across India: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today stated that Telangana government is ideal with its welfare schemes across the country.

KTR inaugurated a set of two bedroom houses for the poor at his Mustabad village in his Rajanna Siricilla segment. He gave away the keys and documents to the beneficiaries and asked them to keep clean and safe. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been offering dignity homes for the poor without taking money. “The CM’s intention is to see that the poor get 2BHK houses free of cost and we spent Rs 8,500 crore to help 10 lakh poor girls towards marriage under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. He also slammed the Opposition parties for charges against the Chief Minister as they have no other option.

He asked the opposition parties to show whether 2BHK houses are being offered anywhere in the country. KTR said that the poor should wait to get their houses. The government will give them houses after completing other units in the state and districts. We gave 11 KCR kits to women in the state, he said , adding that the farmers are getting free power, Rythu bandhu, Rythu bhima, and people get pensions. No other state is able to implement such ideal schemes for its people,