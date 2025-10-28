Telangana govt school attender held for sexual assault of minors

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar police on Tuesday, October 28, arrested an attendant of a government school for sexually assaulting and harassing minor students.

The accused was identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Yakub Pasha. According Karimnagar Assistant Comissioner of Police (ACP), G Vijay Kumar, Mohammed Yakub Pasha worked at the the Zilla Parishad High School. He is accused of touching students inappropriately and took pictures of students who wore sarees for a function.

The police said that Pasha threatened the students that he would morph the picture and upload it on the internet. According to a press release, Pasha also sexually assaulted a few students. Based on a complaint, Pasha was booked under POCSO Act and arrested.

The attender was produced before the court and was sent to judicial remand.

Earlier, headmaster T Kamala was suspended for concealing facts related to the misconduct of office of subordinate Pasha and for dereliction of duty. Karimnagar collector Pamela Satpathy issued orders placing her under suspension.

After receiving information about the incident, the Collector constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations.

The inquiry established that the headmaster had warned the school staff against revealing the matter to outsiders and failed to ensure the safety of students or report the issue to higher authorities.

