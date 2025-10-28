Telangana: Outrage in govt school after girls find spycams in restroom

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, secret cameras were found installed in Zila Parishad Government School Kurikyal’s girls toilet, which was exposed by the girl students on Monday, October 27.

As per reports, some girls studying in the school located in Gandhara mandal of Karimnagar district, noticed a suspiciously flashing camera device in the washroom and informed their parents about it. The parents reached the school and expressed their anger against the school management.

The principal informed Gangadhara sub-inspector (SI) Vamsi Krishna and Choppadandi circle inspector (CI) Pradeep Kumar, who reached the spot and started an investigation. The police were collecting evidence from the vicinity of the school.

The principal told media persons that the report on the incident has been sent to the district collector and the Telangana Women and Child Welfare Department, and that the school will follow the orders from the above.

He said that the district collector, who had initiated ‘Snehita Clubs’ and other clubs in all high schools and primary schools, especially girls’ schools, and was taking reports from the schools directly. “Based on his orders the school managements will take necessary action,” the principal assured.

Interestingly, a similar incident happened at CMR College of Engineering owned by former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy in January 2025. In that incident, secret cameras were found inside a hostel in that campus, which was flagged by the students, sparking protests inside the college’s campus.

Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada visited the campus and expressed her anguish against the negligent attitude of the hostel administration.

She had then said that based on the inquiry report, she will certainly recommend the state government to close CMR College of Engineering. She also said that she would discuss with chief minister A Revanth Reddy and frame rules for private colleges soon.

Two persons were arrested based on the fingerprints found on the glasses of the ventilators of the hostel’s bathrooms, but no action has been initiated against the management of the college yet. No rules have been framed yet.

The education and home department both rest with chief minister A Revanth Reddy as their minister.