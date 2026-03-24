Telangana govt school student bitten by python, survives

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student of Tribal Welfare Residential School situated on the outskirts of Sarampalli village in Kamareddy was bitten by a python on Monday, leaving a severely swollen leg.

Bala Charan was bitten inside the hostel premises when he had gone to drink tea. He is currently being treated at the Government Area Hospital.

His parents were shocked to receive the news. Speaking to the media, his mother expressed safety concerns. “His leg is completely swollen. What if something serious took place? What would have happened then?” she said.

Charan’s father said this is not the first time a snakebite has occurred on the school premises. “The hostel is never clean. Nobody is bothered,” he said.