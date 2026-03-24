Telangana govt school student bitten by python, survives

"The hostel is never clean. Nobody is bothered," the student's father said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th March 2026 5:47 pm IST
Bala Charan was bitten by a python in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student of Tribal Welfare Residential School situated on the outskirts of Sarampalli village in Kamareddy was bitten by a python on Monday, leaving a severely swollen leg.

Bala Charan was bitten inside the hostel premises when he had gone to drink tea. He is currently being treated at the Government Area Hospital.

His parents were shocked to receive the news. Speaking to the media, his mother expressed safety concerns. “His leg is completely swollen. What if something serious took place? What would have happened then?” she said.

Subhan Haleem

Charan’s father said this is not the first time a snakebite has occurred on the school premises. “The hostel is never clean. Nobody is bothered,” he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th March 2026 5:47 pm IST

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