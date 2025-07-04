Telangana govt school students stage protest over poor roads

Hyderabad: Vexed with administration failure, students of a government school in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district staged a protest on Friday, July 4, standing in stagnant rainwater, demanding immediate repair of deplorable roads leading to their school.

The government school is located in Kagaznagar mandal.

The frustrated students protested on the Dahegaon–Andevelli–Battupalli–Kagaznagar road, demonstrating the poor condition of the flooded paths.

Students of a government school in Kagaznagar mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district staged a protest on Friday, July 4, demanding repair of the roads leading to their school. pic.twitter.com/CXQhiBn7d2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 4, 2025

They expressed dismay over having to travel through slushy roads, which soiled their clothes and caused delays in reaching school.

The students alleged that despite repeated appeals, authorities have paid no attention to the matter.

On information, officials from the Kagaznagar Tahsildar office visited the protesting students and assured that the roads would be repaired in two days. The students have since called off the protest.