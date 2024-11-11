Telangana govt seeks applications for TGPSC chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has invited applications for the position of chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), as the current chairman M Mahender Reddy is set to complete his tenure in December.

Eligible candidates can access the application format and qualification details on the official government website. Candidates are required to submit their applications in the specified format via email by 5 pm on or before November 20, 2024.

The selection process will be conducted by a specially constituted search-cum-screening committee appointed by the government.

