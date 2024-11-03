TGPSC Group 3 exam 2024 schedule released

The written exams are scheduled to take place on November 17 and 18.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Group 3 exams on Sunday, November 3.

The written exams are scheduled to take place on November 17 and 18. Specifically, paper 1 will be held on November 17 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by paper 2 on the same day from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Paper 3 is scheduled for November 18 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Whereas, candidates can expect the release of the TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket on November 10, 2024.

For any enquiries, candidates can contact the TGPSC technical help desk at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 during business hours. Further assistance can be sought via email at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

How to download TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket?

  • Open the TSPSC’s official website at tspsc.gov.in.
  • Find the Telangana TSPSC Group 3 hall ticket download link
  • Fill in the mandatory fields such as registration number or roll number and date of birth
  • Submit the login credentials
  • Download TSPSC Group 3 admit card 2024 pdf
  • Keep the hard copy of hall ticket for future need

