TGPSC Group 3 exam 2024 schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Group 3 exams on Sunday, November 3.

The written exams are scheduled to take place on November 17 and 18. Specifically, paper 1 will be held on November 17 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by paper 2 on the same day from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Paper 3 is scheduled for November 18 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Whereas, candidates can expect the release of the TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket on November 10, 2024.

For any enquiries, candidates can contact the TGPSC technical help desk at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 during business hours. Further assistance can be sought via email at Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

How to download TGPSC Group 3 hall ticket?