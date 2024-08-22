TGPSC Group 2 exam 2024 schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 22 announced the dates for the TGPSC group 2 exam 2024 dates

The TGPSC Group 2, Paper 1, General Studies and General Abilities will be held on December 15 between 10 am to 12:30 pm, while, Paper 2, History, Polity and Society will be held on the same day between 3 pm top 5:30 pm.

The TGPSC Group 2 exam 2024, Paper 3, Economy and Development, will be held on December 16 between 10 am to 12:30 pm, while Paper 4, Telangana Movement and State Formation will be held between 3 pm and 5:30 pm on the same day.

All the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets one week before the start of the examinations.