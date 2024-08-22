TGPSC Group 2 exam 2024 schedule released

All the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets one week before the start of the examinations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd August 2024 3:59 pm IST
TGPSC Group 2 exam 2024 schedule released
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 22 announced the dates for the TGPSC group 2 exam 2024 dates

The TGPSC Group 2, Paper 1, General Studies and General Abilities will be held on December 15 between 10 am to 12:30 pm, while, Paper 2, History, Polity and Society will be held on the same day between 3 pm top 5:30 pm.

The TGPSC Group 2 exam 2024, Paper 3, Economy and Development, will be held on December 16 between 10 am to 12:30 pm, while Paper 4, Telangana Movement and State Formation will be held between 3 pm and 5:30 pm on the same day.

Also Read
Telangana: BRS protests against Congress govt over pending loans of farmers

All the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets one week before the start of the examinations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd August 2024 3:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button