Telangana govt selects consultant to prepare DPR of RRR southern section

Hyderabad: RV Associates has been selected by the Telangana government to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the southern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

This decision follows a competitive bidding process where five companies, including Sheladia Associates, Sinec, SA Infra, LU Associates, and RV Associates, submitted their bids.

The government chose the company that offered the lowest price, and the relevant file has been sent to the chief minister for final approval.

The DPR will encompass comprehensive details such as road alignment, land acquisition requirements, and infrastructure needs like junctions, service roads, bridges, underpasses, and toll plazas.

The consultancy firm is required to submit the report within six months, as per officials.

RRR southern sections spans 200 km

The southern section of the RRR spans approximately 200 kilometers from Choutuppal to Sangareddy, with the initial alignment being 189 kilometers before adjustments increased the length by 11 kilometers.

The Telangana government has already requested the central government to undertake the construction of the southern section of the RRR, similar to the northern section, which is being handled by the central government.

The project is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I program, with an estimated total cost of Rs. 17,000 crore for the entire RRR.

The state government plans to bear 50 percent of the land acquisition costs and has allocated funds accordingly in its budget