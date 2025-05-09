Telangana govt sets up control room for natives in border states

Hyderabad: Amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, a control room has been setup at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for natives residing in bordering states.

The Telangana government’s control room will operate round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted support for the natives in distress. The following numbers at the Telangana Bhavan can be contacted: Landline (011-23380556), 9871999044 – Vandhana, private secretary to the Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head.

Haider Ali Naqvi, personal assistant to the Resident Commissioner – Mobile number 9971387500; G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer 9643723157. CH Chakravarthy, public relation officer contact 9949351270.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above, they may reach out when required.

India -Pakistan tensions

Post the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes earlier this week on nine suspected terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’ two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it said.

According to reports, strikes on all nine targets, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring ‘Operation Sindoor’ closely.