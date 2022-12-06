Telangana govt sets up helpline to redress grievances of special needs children

Hyderabad: An order was issued by the ‘Directorate of Government Examination’ on Monday, which said that a Grievance Redressal helpline number has been set up to redress the grievances of the special students.



The Directorate of Government Examination is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of other minor examinations.



The Telangana government had recently issued orders for providing certain exemptions and concessions to Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in the SSC public examinations from the academic year 2022-23.

According to the order released, a helpline number has been set up to support the students falling under the CwSN category and other stakeholders before/during, or after the SSC Public Examinations.



The grievance redressal helpline shall attend to the complaints and grievances of the CwSN students or parents of children with special needs regarding exemptions and concessions before/during/after SSC 2023 examinations.



The helpline will further assist in reporting the matter to the Directorate of examinations, to uptake any further action if required.

The CwSN students or their parents may contact the grievance redressal helpline number: 040-23239042, 9701376178 which belongs to the assistant commissioner for the Directorate of government examinations, G Gangi Reddy.



The CwSN candidates may further reach out to the Directorate’s office directly or mail their queries to the website.