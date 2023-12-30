Telangana govt sets up new body to work for development of Kodangal

The government also plans to appoint a special officer for KADA to work under the district collector in making a detailed plan for Kodangal's growth

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th December 2023 4:55 pm IST
Kodangal is now 'development authority' for Vikarabad and Narayanpet
Revanth Reddy in Kodangal (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to set up a new development authority for Kodangal. This new Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) will focus on improving Kodangal Assembly constituency, government order (GO Ms.No.14) released on Friday said. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

KADA will cover areas in Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts. The head office for KADA will be in Kodangal, which is in Vikarabad district and the collector of Vikarabad will lead this new authority. 

The government also plans to appoint a Special Officer for KADA to work under the district collector in making a detailed plan for Kodangal’s growth. The officers will help in making better roads, drains, water systems, and electricity in the districts.  

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Revanth Reddy registers victory from Kodangal

Some of their duties include the implementation of livelihood and employment initiatives aimed at increasing productivity and creating employment opportunities with skill development and training.

In 2009, Revanth Reddy was elected as an MP from Kodangal and since then he had been representing the constituency in the Parliament until December when he resigned and became the second chief minister of Telangana. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th December 2023 4:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button