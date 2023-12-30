Telangana govt sets up new body to work for development of Kodangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to set up a new development authority for Kodangal. This new Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) will focus on improving Kodangal Assembly constituency, government order (GO Ms.No.14) released on Friday said.

KADA will cover areas in Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts. The head office for KADA will be in Kodangal, which is in Vikarabad district and the collector of Vikarabad will lead this new authority.

The government also plans to appoint a Special Officer for KADA to work under the district collector in making a detailed plan for Kodangal’s growth. The officers will help in making better roads, drains, water systems, and electricity in the districts.

Some of their duties include the implementation of livelihood and employment initiatives aimed at increasing productivity and creating employment opportunities with skill development and training.

In 2009, Revanth Reddy was elected as an MP from Kodangal and since then he had been representing the constituency in the Parliament until December when he resigned and became the second chief minister of Telangana.