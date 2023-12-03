Revanth Reddy registers victory from Kodangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy registered a win against the BRS candidate and sitting MLA Patnam Narendra Reddy in Kodangal with a comfortable majority of over 30,000 votes.

Revanth won the Kodangal seat, both in 2009 and 2014, as Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) candidate and was defeated by BRS’ (then TRS) Patnam Narendar Reddy in the 2018 contest with a margin of 9321 votes. Revanth later joined the Congress and won the Lok Sabha seat from Malkajgiri.

Congress workers raise the slogan of ‘CM-CM’ in favour of state party president Revanth Reddy, as he arrives at the party office in Hyderabad.

The contest in Kodangal heated up with the BRS holding several rallies in a bid to defeat the TPCC chief once again from the seat.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, Kodangal has 219,417 eligible voters out of which 154,689 cast their ballot in this election.

It is one of the 4 constituencies in Vikarabad district.

Revanth’s Congress leads in Telangana: The Congress is cruising forward with 33 wins and 33 leads widening the margin with the incumbent BRS at around 3 PM today.

The counting of Telangana polls began at 8 am today, with early trends giving Congress a solid lead in the state with BRS, BJP, and AIMIM following the grand old party respectively.