Telangana govt should declare holiday on Jan 22: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta is a holy day and once in a lifetime event for all Hindu brothers and sisters, says Sanjay Kumar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th January 2024 11:01 pm IST
Telangana BJP demands resignation of Edu Min over Class 10 question paper leak
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged the Telangana government to declare a holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

MP Sanjay Kumar participated in ‘Swachh Teerth’ cleanliness drive at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Ellanthakunta, Karimnagar.

Also Read
Are banks in Hyderabad going to observe a holiday on Monday?

“Telangana government should declare January 22 as holiday in view of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta which is a holy day and once in a lifetime event for all Hindu brothers and sisters,” Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar told reporters.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th January 2024 11:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button