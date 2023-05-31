Telangana govt showcases initiatives for minorities ahead of state foundation day

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 10th foundation day of Telangana, the state government highlighted its efforts towards the comprehensive development of minorities. The Chief Minister’s office released a report detailing various initiatives undertaken by the government, asserting that the welfare measures for Muslims surpass those of other states in the country.

As per the report, the development of Muslims in united Andhra Pradesh had been neglected. However, after the formation of the separate state, significant steps have been taken towards their educational, social, and economic upliftment.

The government proudly announced the official celebration of Ramzan and Christmas, aiming to promote the Ganga-Jamuni culture that embraces diversity. As part of its commitment to education, the government established 408 residential educational institutions exclusively for minorities. This includes 204 residential schools and 204 residential junior colleges. In addition, minority students are being granted scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh each under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme, facilitating higher studies in foreign countries. A total of Rs 438.66 crore has already been disbursed to 2,751 students.

Furthermore, the construction of the Anees-ul-Ghurba complex in Nampally, Hyderabad, with an estimated cost of Rs.39 crore, is nearing completion. Additionally, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the construction of a Rubat in Ajmer. The government has acquired 5,000 square meters of land in Ajmer, and the project proposal has been submitted to the Ajmer Development Authority.

As a gesture of recognition, an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month is being provided to 10,000 imams and muezzins. To preserve the historic Makkah Masjid, which is over 400 years old, an amount of Rs 8.48 crore has been allotted for its renovation and repair. Moreover, Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure around the revered Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Peeran.

Emphasizing the significance of education and women’s empowerment, the government has approved Rs 20 crore for the construction of a high school, junior college, and women’s empowerment center within the premises of Dargah Hazrat Barhana Shah at Riyasatnagar. Additionally, a Telangana Islamic Cultural Centre will be established in Kokapet, with an allocated budget of Rs 40 crore.

In a proactive measure to safeguard Waqf properties, the registration department has auto-locked Waqf properties to prevent illegal registrations and unauthorized sales. This initiative aims to protect the valuable assets of the minority community. Under the driver empowerment program, 941 cars have been provided to individuals through the minority finance corporation.

Moreover, the government disclosed details of financial assistance provided for the marriage of economically disadvantaged girls through the Shadi Mubarak and Kalyanlakshmi schemes. These schemes cover SC, ST, BC, and EBC communities, offering a financial aid of Rs 100,116 per marriage. Over the past eight years, an impressive amount of Rs 11,130 crore has been disbursed to support 1,271,839 poor families under this scheme.