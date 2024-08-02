Telangana govt simplifies LRS application process with new tool

Hyderabad: The Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) has requested the state government to simplify and streamline the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) application process. To achieve this, the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has designed a transparent online tool.

The new tool aims to ensure a systematic process, keeping both the Immigration and Revenue departments informed. This initiative will prevent the regularization of plot layouts in water bodies, government lands, and other restricted areas. The Chief Secretary held a video conference on Thursday to discuss the implementation.

Under the new guidelines, there will be three levels of scrutiny and approval for plot regularization and four levels for layout regularization under LRS. The first level involves system-based filtration by CGG, which will filter prohibitory properties data from IGRS and Dharani by matching it with LRS application data.

Applications will be grouped by survey number and village, with each cluster receiving a unique number for efficient fieldwork and inquiries.

If an application falls under prohibitory property, the applicant will be notified via an auto-generated shortfall letter. Applicants can then resubmit their application with additional documents supporting their ownership of the plot.