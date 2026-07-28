Telangana govt steps up Mudumal Niluvurallu Park development

Hyderabad: Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari laid the foundation stone for development works at the Mudumal Niluvurallu Park. He said the new park would attract more visitors and create employment opportunities for locals.

Chairman of the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Ved Kumar, who was also present, appealed to the government to strengthen the site’s case for permanent UNESCO recognition. “The inclusion of the Mudumal Niluvurallu (standing stones) in UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List was a matter of pride for Telangana,” he said.

He also proposed heritage awareness initiatives, including training headmasters of 400 schools in the district and facilitating visits by nearly 60,000 students to the Mudumal Niluvurallu site. He suggested appointing 20 tourist guides to educate visitors and nearby communities about the site’s significance and preparing a detailed tourism map.