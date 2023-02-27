Telangana govt supporting ‘love jihad’: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest medico’s suicide

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday protested against Telangana Government over the death of Warangal PG medical student Dr. Preethi.

“The incompetent government’s rule is supporting rapes and love jihads. There have been many such incidents in the past and the actions of love-jihad extremists are increasing day by day with the government’s backing. Kakatiya Medical student D Preethi passed away at 9:10 PM on Sunday due to Saif. Bajrang dal condemns this incident,” said Bajrang Dal Telangana state convener Sivaramulu.

The effigy of the government was burnt at Koti Crossroads in the presence of Bajrang Dal. A protest was conducted in the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda by VHP’s Durga Vahini, the female wing.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest at Kaktiya Medical College in Warangal.

Carrying ABVP flags and raising slogans, the protestors marched towards Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) but were stopped by the police at the main gate. The protestors had an argument with the policemen, triggering tension.

The ABVP men were demanding the suspension of KMC Principal Mohan Das and Head of the Department Nagarjuna Reddy.

26-year-old Preethi, a first-year student of the postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia, attempted suicide on February 22 allegedly by taking a lethal injection while on duty at AMGM Hospital. She succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Sunday night.

The police have already arrested Preethi’s senior M. A. Saif, a second-year student in the department of Anaesthesia.

Police said targeted harassment of Preethi by her senior could have driven her to commit suicide.

Police booked Saif for abetment to suicide. He was also booked under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Anti-Ragging Act.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday remarked that in the case of the Warangal Medico Preethi’s suicide, it is clearly visible that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is in support of ‘one community’.

Sanjay was indirectly referring to the dead victim’s senior MA Saif, who belongs to the Muslim community and is the main accused in the case. Sanjay in the past had also referred to the case as a clear case of ‘love jihad’.

(With inputs from IANS).